A Firenze, in un condominio come tanti, un cittadino ha acceso un faro su un sistema opaco: ditte letturiste che fatturano, amministratori che delegano illecitamente, e una legge che nessuno rispetta.

Tutto inizia con una bolletta: 17 metri cubi d’acqua, un consumo anomalo rispetto ai soliti 5-13 mc. Il condomino, invece di pagare in silenzio, ripara una perdita dal rubinetto in terrazzo e inizia a monitorare il contatore. Ogni 10 giorni, foto e dati inviati per PEC. Una resistenza pacifica, ma ferma.

Poi, la rivelazione: la ditta letturista non può fatturare. Lo dice chiaramente la Delibera ARERA 311/2019/R/idr: il suo ruolo è solo tecnico. La fatturazione spetta all’amministratore, come Gestore della Distribuzione Idrica Interna (GIDI). Ma lui, invece di assumersi la responsabilità, delega a terzi, minaccia, urla: “Io gestisco 500 condomini, le ditte letturiste sono quindi tutte irregolari?”.

E quando il condomino chiede conto, arriva la risposta: “Non è un mio problema, è un rapporto privato tra lei e la ditta”. Una farsa. Perché la legge è chiara: l’amministratore non può scaricare su altri i suoi doveri. E se lo fa, le delibere sono nulle, le fatture illegittime, i solleciti abusivi. Lo dice la legge, non il condomino! La ditta letturista bypassa il potere esecutivo esclusivo dell’Amministratore previsto dagli art. 1130 e 1131 del codice civile.

Peraltro la Cassazione Penale ha anche chiarito con il nr 30752 del 2025 che l’amministratore risponde se è consapevole della natura illecita; indi per cui se delega la ditta a svolgere il suo compito, non può non sapere e, men che meno, far sollecitare pagamenti: uno altro compito negato ai letturisti, ove anche qui la corte di cassazione ha chiarito che è compito dell’Amministratore il recupero delle somme dovute (nr. 10621/2017).

Quindi la ditta letturista non è legittimata né per delibera da condominio né per delega su: lettura – riscossione – fatturazione. Lo dice il tribunale di Torino – sentenza nr. 1230 del 2023. Eppure durante una riunione assembleare si alza un condomino e urla: “non si può stare due ore a parlare dello stesso argomento” con il supporto dell’amministratore di conforto: “Andiamo avanti, abbiamo altro a cui pensare”.

Tuttavia, in entrambi i casi, a parte la richiesta negata di mettere a verbale le rispettive aggressioni verbali, c’è da sottolineare un fatto ben preciso. In entrambi i casi si configura violenza privata, codice penale. Ma, d’altronde, colui che infastidisce l’opacità è da redarguire, intimidire, minacciare. Però: chi interpreta diversamente colui che cerca la verità, rafforzala necessità di chiarimenti, ai sensi dell’Art. 1130 bis del codice civile.

A Caserta, un’altra storia simile: Una società stacca l’acqua a una famiglia senza preavviso, con scuse pretestuose. L’avvocato Napoletano denuncia: firme false, comunicazioni fantasma, accessi illegittimi. E ricorda: l’acqua è un diritto umano.

A Roma, il TAR ha già condannato Publiacqua: 2 milioni di euro di multa per pratiche scorrette. E la Cassazione ha stabilito: una PEC + bonifico = pagamento valido, anche se la ditta si ostina a negarlo.

Eppure, il sistema continua. Amministratori che si credono intoccabili. Ditte che operano al buio. Condomini che pagano senza fiatare.

Ma c’è chi resiste. Chi scrive PEC dopo PEC. Chi documenta. Chi sa che alla lunga, la legge vince. Perché, come dice un vecchio detto toscano:

“Se la tengono, l’è da bischeri”.

Ma qui non c’è più niente da ridere.

La legge c’è. Manca solo chi la fa rispettare.

In Florence, in an ordinary apartment building, a resident shed light on an opaque system: meter reading companies that overcharge, administrators who delegate illegally, and a law that no one respects.

It all starts with a bill: 17 cubic meters of water, an abnormal consumption compared to the usual 5-13 cubic meters. The condominium owner, instead of paying quietly, repairs a leak from the faucet on the terrace and begins monitoring the meter. Every 10 days, photos and data are sent via certified email. A peaceful but firm resistance.

Then, the revelation: the meter reading company cannot issue invoices. ARERA Resolution 311/2019/R/idr clearly states this: its role is purely technical. Invoicing is the responsibility of the administrator, as Internal Water Distribution Manager (GIDI). But instead of taking responsibility, he delegates to third parties, threatens, and shouts: “I manage 500 condominiums, so are all meter reading companies illegal?”

And when the condominium owner asks for an account, the answer comes: “It’s not my problem, it’s a private relationship between you and the company.” A farce. Because the law is clear: the administrator cannot pass on his duties to others. And if he does, the resolutions are void, the invoices are illegitimate, and the reminders are abusive. The law says so, not the condominium owner! The meter reading company bypasses the administrator’s exclusive executive power, as provided for by Articles 1130 and 1131 of the Civil Code.

Moreover, the Criminal Court of Cassation also clarified with ruling no. 30752 of 2025 that the administrator is liable if he is aware of the illegal nature of the act; Therefore, if the company is delegated to carry out its task, it cannot be unaware, much less prevent payment: another duty denied to meter readers, where the Court of Cassation has also clarified that it is the Administrator’s responsibility to collect the sums owed (No. 10621/2017).

Therefore, the meter reader company is not entitled, either by condominium resolution or by delegation, to: reading – collection – invoicing. This is what the Court of Turin holds in Ruling No. 1230 of 2023. Yet, during a meeting, a condominium member stands up and shouts, “We can’t spend two hours talking about the same topic,” with the administrator’s support: “Let’s move on, we have other things to worry about.”

However, in both cases, aside from the denied request to record the respective verbal assaults, one very specific fact must be emphasized. Both cases constitute private violence, under the Criminal Code. But, on the other hand, anyone who disturbs opaqueness is to be reprimanded, intimidated, and threatened. However, anyone who interprets someone seeking the truth differently reinforces the need for clarification, pursuant to Article 1130 bis of the Civil Code.

In Caserta, another similar story: A company cuts off a family’s water supply without warning, with specious excuses. Attorney Napoletano reports: forged signatures, phantom communications, unlawful access. And remember: water is a human right.

In Rome, the Regional Administrative Court has already found Publiacqua guilty: a €2 million fine for unfair practices. And the Supreme Court has ruled: a certified email (PEC) + bank transfer = valid payment, even if the company stubbornly denies it.

And yet, the system continues. Administrators who believe themselves untouchable. Companies who operate in the dark. Condominium owners who pay without a word.

But there are those who resist. Those who write certified email after certified email. Those who document. Those who know that in the long run, the law prevails. Because, as an old Tuscan saying goes:

“If they keep it, it’s foolish.”

But there’s nothing left to laugh about here.

The law exists. All that’s missing is someone to enforce it.