The Pinarello Grevil F7 is Pinarello’s latest premium performance transformed for the challenges of the OFF-ROAD segment. Today, gravel bikes are much closer to the ideas of a road bike-based manufacturer (there are exceptions, of course) in the OFF-ROAD segment than a general MTB. The Grevil F7 aims to find answers to this with the well-known maximalism of the Italian manufacturer.

Costo su strada 5790,00 Euro, salvo ultim’ora….

