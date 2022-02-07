Beijing 2022 sports programme – All you need to know

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Beijing 2022 features the most diverse and expansive event programme in the history of the Olympic Winter Games, with exciting new events ensuring greater equality and youth appeal. The following facts and figures outline some of the many ways in which Beijing 2022 will signal the start of a new era for winter sports.

Beijing 2022 will feature a total of 109 events, across seven sports, with seven events joining the Olympic programme for the first time:

Women’s monobob bobsleigh

Big air freestyle skiing (women and men)

Mixed team short-track speed skating relay

Mixed team ski jumping

Mixed team freestyle skiing aerials

Mixed team snowboard cross

With the addition of dynamic mixed team formats for short-track speed skating, ski jumping, aerials and snowboard cross, the number of mixed-gender events rises to 12 – four more than for the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018.

With the addition of monobob and big air freestyle skiing, Beijing 2022 will feature 46 women’s events – more than any previous edition of the Olympic Winter Games, and an increase from 44 at PyeongChang 2018.

The new mixed-gender events also mean that 53 per cent of the events at Beijing 2022 will feature female athletes – an increase from 47 per cent at PyeongChang 2018.

Beijing 2022 will be the most gender-balanced Olympic Winter Games to date, with women accounting for a record 45 per cent of the athletes.

The YOG’s unique role as an incubator for new ideas and event formats is evident once again at Beijing 2022.

The monobob was first introduced for the Winter YOG Lillehammer 2016 before making its debut at the Olympic Winter Games, while a mixed relay in short-track speed skating and a mixed team event for ski jumping have been on the YOG programme since Innsbruck 2012.

Despite the addition of seven new events since PyeongChang 2018, the overall number of athletes has been reduced below the maximum number specified in the Olympic Charter.

With no new venues or fields of play needed for the new events, the programme also aligns with the IOC’s goal of reducing the overall size and complexity of the Games.

All the new events will benefit from outstanding and sustainable venues, all powered by renewable energy. Shougang, with its backdrop of four industrial cooling towers, is one of the most striking examples. The park that is staging the freestyle skiing and snowboard big air competitions was built by using and renovating discarded factories, and will be used after the Games for a range of sports competitions and training, as well as cultural events.

A total of 2,902 athletes (1,587 men/1,315 women) from 91 National Olympic Committees are due to compete in Beijing in the course of 16 days of competition.

