Bitcoin’s 5-year ROI outperforms major banks stocks’ by over 4000% on average

Bitcoin’s growth in recent years has resulted in investors reaping significant returns with the asset’s rising value. The growth in Bitcoin’s return on investment has seen the asset outperform stocks by major banks.

According to data acquired and calculated by Finbold, Bitcoin’s return on investment over the past five years has outperformed leading banks’ stocks by 4,214% on average. The cryptocurrency has outperformed Wells Fargo (WFC) by a whopping 7,151.86%.

Compared to Citigroup (C), Bitcoin ROI is higher by 4,951.47%, while Goldman Sachs (GS) ranks third at 3,101.94%. JP Morgan (JPM) is fourth at 3,067.51%, while Bank of America (BAC) is fifth at 2,800.59%.

Among the highlighted asset classes, Bitcoin also controls a higher market capitalization of $813.56 billion as of September 21. JP Morgan (JPM) ranks second with a market cap of $471.17 billion. Among the banks, Bank of America (BAC) has the second-highest market at $340.80 billion.

Wells Fargo (WFC), Citigroup (C), and Goldman Sachs (GS) have a market cap of $190.82 billion, $141.49 billion, and $131.96 billion, respectively.

Bitcoin banks on monetary debasement to grow in value.

The report highlights some of the drivers being Bitcoin’s significant return on investments.

It is worth noting that Bitcoin has sustained the returns despite facing barriers on the regulatory front alongside concerns on high volatility.

