It’s Friday and we have something special for our fans! Since you cannot come to us, we’re coming to you with a #CirqueConnect hour-long special.

Enjoy a front-row seat to awe-inspiring moments of the larger-than-life shows of KURIOS – Cabinet of Curiosities, ‘’O’’, and LUZIA, with never-before seen angles that can only be experienced on your screen. Enjoy and stay safe ❤

