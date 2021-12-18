Reading Time: 1 minute read

Discover the fabulous Crazy Hours™ Limited Edition, inspired by the incredible Black Badge.

Emblematic timepiece, the Crazy Hours™ is a watch like no other.

The order of the numerals on the dial are display in an unconvotional order, features a wonderful mechanical movement that allows the hour hand to cleverly jump from one hour to the next.

The beautiful Crazy Hours™ inspired by the Black Badge is a limited collection to 116 pieces, available in blue and black.

These timepieces reflect comfort and elegant style housed in the famous Cintrée Curvex case.

[Stile di Vita – Un modo di vivere]