Education and Insights for Caregiving, Creating a Culture of Gentleness

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

Return To Gentleness: Journeying With Gentle Teaching by Anthony M. McCrovitz, Ph.D., was recently published by Outskirts Press of Colorado in the education / developmental & intellectual disabilities category. This highly-anticipated book is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble, as a paperback a Kindle format with color illustrations.

ABOUT THE BOOK

When it comes to caregiving, processes of learning and relationship-building are as important for the caregiver as they are for the individual. The work of Dr. Anthony (Tony) M. McCrovitz is grounded in the relationship-building philosophy and practice of Gentle Teaching, his source of inspiration for the writing of this book. In mentoring a spirit of gentleness, we engage in navigating the social vision of Gentle Teaching, based on mutual respect, unconditional acceptance, and principles of interdependence that demonstrate the universal, inherent unity of our humanity. The author illustrates views from both sides of a framework of Gentle Teaching, providing the reader with a window of understanding for cultivating the connections between a person’s interior, social-emotional life and their external experience and quality of life. He expands the framework that builds from a moral ethic (the why), with the interweaving of a narrative ethic (the how), illustrating a Quality of Life Model™ of services that opens up the dialogue with further discussion of mentoring, management, agency and community formation, and crisis intervention, focusing on identifying areas of need and how to create accessible means that develop congruency for experience and well-being, and inclusive, vital communities. Relationship-building interactions that focus on creating companionship and community, acknowledge the client’s value and ability to trust the mentoring processes. This lays a foundation for the intrinsic ability to learn how to feel safe and loved.

The learning sometimes means “unlearning” trauma-informed responses. This takes patience while new moral memory is being created. In our learning and practice of Gentle Teaching, we remember a simple law of physics: We do not need to remove the darkness from a room before it can be filled with light. Compassionate, practical, and tested in the author’s own practice, this masterful exploration of Gentle Teaching belongs with every caregiver.

In providing direct human services, a relationship-building foundation of Gentle Teaching supports Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in cultivating self-determination and social well-being. A Quality-of-Life Model™ of services adds value and meaning to one’s quality of life and to one’s professional practice.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anthony (Tony) M. McCrovitz, Ph.D., is a licensed mental health counselor and psychologist, with clinical training and specialization in child development and the integration of approaches that are rooted in a holistic, biopsychosocial model. In 1996, he co-founded Globe-Star, an agency that provides accredited quality of life services and programs for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. He continues to serve as director and is a consultant, mentor, and provider of training in a Quality of Life Model™ of services. He holds a doctorate in I/O Psychology from Walden University, a respecialization in Clinical Psychology from Adler University, an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University, and a master’s degree in Pastoral Counseling from Loyola University of Chicago.

Dr. McCrovitz currently serves as President of Indiana Counseling Foundation (IPCF), has served as a Past President of Indiana Counseling Association (ICA), and continues actively serving as a Board Member.

[Consulenti Medici / Specialisti / Scienziati]