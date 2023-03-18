Reading Time: 1 minute read

Nel 1994 nasceva il progetto dei giornalisti indipendenti di tutto il mondo, non un’associazione perché già esistenti, bensì una rete che coordinasse i professionisti dell’informazione.

Nel corso degli anni questa rete si è poi allargata ad altre reti esistenti, come quella dei foto-giornalisti, i fotografi, i video operatori, gli operatori di droni civili, gli editori indipendenti.

Oggi la rete è composta da professionisti di 140 paesi i quali sono quindi un’azione collettiva anche a sostegno dei colleghi, per sostenere condizioni di dignitose e in difesa dei diritti sul .

La rete si promuove per la difesa della libertà di stampa e della giustizia sociale dei giornalisti indipendenti.

La rete dei giornalisti non aderisce è apartitica e apolitica, ma promuove azioni collettive per la democrazia dei indipendenti.

La rete sta progettando di creare un fondo a sostegno di quei giornalisti indipendenti che sono -invisibili- ai sindacati, ai governi, alle associazioni di categoria.

In 1994 the project of independent journalists from all over the world was born, not an association because it already exists, but a network that coordinates information professionals.

Over the years this network has then expanded to other existing networks, such as that of photojournalists, photographers, video operators, civilian drone operators, independent publishers.

Today the network is made up of professionals from 140 countries who are therefore a collective action also in support of colleagues, to support decent conditions and in defense of rights on the .

The network promotes itself in defense of press freedom and social justice for independent journalists.

The network of journalists is non-partisan and apolitical, but promotes collective actions for the democracy of independents.

The network is planning to create a fund to support those independent journalists who are -invisible- to trade unions, governments and trade associations.

