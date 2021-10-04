Reading Time: 1 minute read

Visiting Brussels for three days of high-level official meetings, Mr. Chakib ALJ, President of CGEM, was received today by Mr. Pierre Gattaz, President of Business Europe. During this meeting, Mr. Alj and Mr. Gattaz discussed ways to strengthen trade and investment relations between Morocco and the EU, to advance the EU’s new trade and southern neighbourhood strategy and to create new synergies between Moroccan and European companies for a stronger cooperation.

Business Europe, CGEM and EuroCham Morocco adopted a joint statement on September 21, 2021, which calls for a modernization of the framework for EU-Morocco trade and investment relations, long overdue for both business communities. This modernization pact should unleash the untapped economic potential of the EU-Morocco partnership to support an effective and sustainable post-pandemic economic recovery.

Through this alliance, the three organizations also call for “a Morocco-EU free trade area without any barriers to trade,” which they see as a “strategic necessity” to foster more integrated and sustainable supply chains, build the digital economy, as well as support small and medium-sized enterprises hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The visit of the President of the CGEM in Brussels was also marked by meetings with high-level officials of the institutions of the European Union, including Mr. Olivér VARHELYI, European Commissioner for Neighborhood, as well as several MEPs like the SEDE Committee Chair Nathalie LOISEAU or EPP Group Vice-President Andrey KOVATCHEV, during which there was an exchange of views on issues related to improving the business climate, promoting green investment, as well as facilitating transport, trade in services and movement of professionals and goods.

Of note is that the new EU trade strategy considers Morocco a privileged partner in all areas, especially for its ambitious vision of sustainable development and strategic objectives in common with the European Green Deal.

Source

BusinessEurope

