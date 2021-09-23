FIRST BUGATTI CHIRON SUPER SPORT 300+ READY FOR LAUNCH

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

The first production car to explore a new dimension of straight-line performance was Bugatti’s record-breaking sensation; the Chiron Super Sport 300+1. Having now completed its extensive two-year testing and development program, the first eight of just 30 highly exclusive vehicles are now ready for delivery.

When the Chiron Super Sport 300+ first made headlines back in 2019, Bugatti established an entirely new standard of performance by blasting through the seemingly unbreakable 300 mph barrier. Surpassing the threshold at a speed of 304.773 mph (490.484 km/h), setting a new world record. Shortly after, to mark the 110th anniversary of the French luxury marque, it was announced that 30 units of the Chiron Super Sport 300+ would be built at Bugatti’s Atelier in Molsheim.

Exploring uncharted territory at speeds of up to 440 km/h requires an abundance of power. With a colossal power output of 1,600 PS produced by a modified version of Bugatti’s iconic 8.0-liter W16 engine, the Chiron Super Sport 300+ exceeds the Chiron’s output by 100 PS.

Boosting performance to ever greater heights, Bugatti engineers developed a new thermal management system for the hyper sports car’s engine and gearbox, ensuring all remain cool even when traveling at the automobile’s top speed.

Software refinements to the engine, gearbox, powertrain and turbochargers are all necessary additions to the Chiron Super Sport 300+ which contribute towards the car’s overall performance and high-speed competency.

Visually and technically distinct from the Chiron2, the Chiron Super Sport 300+’s capacity for speed is defined by its aerodynamically optimized body, enabling it to pass through the air with complete stability beyond 420 km/h. Most notably, the hyper sports car’s Longtail rear end – extending the body by 25 centimeters – allows the laminar flow to pass over the body for a longer period of time, therefore significantly reducing aerodynamic stall by more than 40 percent.

Air curtains adorning the hyper sports car’s front corners disperse excess air pressure towards the car’s sides. Simultaneously, air outlets at the wheel arches and behind the front wheels guide excess pressure away from each wheel arch, reducing drag by also producing a small amount of negative lift.

The Chiron Super Sport 300+’s streamlined bodywork is crafted using exposed jet-black carbon fiber, complemented by a Jet Orange racing stripe running through the center of the car. Carbon continues to flow through into the car’s engine cover, and even the windscreen wiper.

Subtle touches including the Bugatti “Macaron” logo made of genuine silver and black enamel add to the sense of exclusivity and rarity. Extremely light and strong magnesium alloy wheels are finished in a bespoke color named “Nocturne”.

The sold out Chiron Super Sport 300+ limited to just 30 vehicles are being built at Bugatti’s headquarters in Molsheim, France, each starting at a net price of 3.5 million euros.

Source Bugatti Press – Tim Bravo

[Motori – Trasporti Civili]