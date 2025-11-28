What is an SSL certificate and what is it used for? An SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificate is a digital component that enables an encrypted connection between a user’s browser and a website’s server. When a website uses HTTPS instead of HTTP, it is protected by an SSL/TLS certificate.

This certificate has two main functions:

Encryption: It protects transmitted data (such as passwords, payment details, or personal information) from interception during transit.

Authentication: It verifies that the website actually belongs to the entity it claims to be (for example, a bank or a legitimate online store).

