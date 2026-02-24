A disputed reminder: when the service is not used. A user received a payment reminder for a free domain included in a hosting package, which was never activated or used.

The customer had purchased a domain with a different extension than the one included in the service. After requesting a rectification, he received only a certified email (PEC) injunction threatening suspension of all services (even those already paid for) and debt collection.

The case raises questions about invoicing for unused services and contractual transparency. Legal sources consulted highlight that payment is not due for unactivated services (Cass. 2025). Furthermore, the provider did not respond to a request for clarification.

A certified email reminder, in itself, is not a crime, but it can become one if used for the arbitrary exercise of one’s rights (Article 393 of the Criminal Code) or for moral extortion.

The following is legal information regarding the aforementioned news story:

1. Prohibition of invoicing for unsolicited or unused services

Article 21 of the Consumer Code (Legislative Decree 206/2005):

Prohibits the delivery or activation of services not requested by the consumer. If the service (e.g., a free domain) has not been activated or used, no payment is due.

Article 23, paragraph 1, letter m) of the Consumer Code:

It is an unfair commercial practice to request payment for unsolicited goods or services, even if supplied.

2. Transparency and fairness in commercial practices

Article 20 of the Consumer Code:

A practice is unfair if it is false or likely to distort the behavior of the average consumer. Requesting payment for a service included but not used may constitute a misleading practice.

Article 36 of the Consumer Code:

Abusive terms (e.g., automatic debit for unsolicited services) are void per se, even if not challenged.

3. Right to rectification and refund

Article 64 of the Consumer Code:

The consumer has the right to rectify incorrect invoices and cancel undue charges.

Article 134-bis of the Consumer Code:

The seller is liable for defects in conformity, but if the service has not been used, no obligation arises.

4. Penalties for aggressive practices

Article 25 of the Consumer Code:

Threats of legal action for undue debts constitute aggressive practices, punishable by AGCOM or the Ministry of Enterprise.

Journalistic regulatory basis:

Article 21 of the Constitution: Freedom of expression.

Article 51 of the Criminal Code: Exemption from the right to freedom of expression.

Law 69/1963 (Regulation of the Journalism Profession): Duty of Substantive Truth and Loyalty.

Code of Ethics for Journalists: Principles of Consistency, Relevance, and Respect for Privacy.

Note

We write as journalists in accordance with the right to report.

Provider intima cliente pagamento per un dominio non fruito interno al servizio

Cronaca di un sollecito contestato: quando il servizio non si usa. Un utente ha ricevuto un sollecito di pagamento per un dominio gratuito incluso in un pacchetto hosting, mai attivato né utilizzato. Il cliente ha infatti acquistato un dominio con estensione differente da quella inserita nel servizio. Dopo aver richiesto la rettifica, ha ottenuto solo un’ingiunzione PEC con minaccia di sospensione di tutti i servizi (anche quelli già pagati) e recupero del debito.

Il caso solleva questioni su fatturazione di servizi non fruiti e trasparenza contrattuale. Fonti giuridiche interpellate evidenziano che il pagamento non è dovuto per servizi non attivati (Cass. 2025). Peraltro il provider non ha risposto alla richiesta di chiarimento.

La PEC di sollecito, di per sé, non è reato, ma può diventarlo se usata per esercizio arbitrario delle proprie ragioni (art. 393 c.p.) o estorsione morale.

Di seguito le informazioni giuridiche inerenti al suddetto fatto di cronaca:

1. Divieto di fatturazione per servizi non richiesti o non utilizzati

Art. 21 del Codice del Consumo (D.lgs. 206/2005):

Vieta le consegne o attivazioni di servizi non richiesti dal consumatore. Se il servizio (es. dominio gratuito) non è stato attivato né utilizzato, non è dovuto alcun pagamento.

Art. 23, comma 1, lett. m) del Codice del Consumo:

È pratica commerciale sleale richiedere il pagamento per beni o servizi non richiesti, anche se forniti.

2. Trasparenza e correttezza nelle pratiche commerciali

Art. 20 del Codice del Consumo:

Una pratica è scorretta se falsa o idonea a falsare il comportamento del consumatore medio. Richiedere il pagamento per un servizio incluso ma non fruito può configurarsi come pratica ingannevole.

Art. 36 del Codice del Consumo:

Le clausole abusive (es. addebito automatico per servizi non richiesti) sono nulle di per sé, anche se non impugnate.

3. Diritto alla rettifica e al rimborso

Art. 64 del Codice del Consumo:

Il consumatore ha diritto alla rettifica delle fatture errate e allo storno degli addebiti indebiti.

Art. 134-bis del Codice del Consumo:

Il venditore risponde per difetti di conformità, ma se il servizio non è stato fruito, non sorge alcun obbligo.

4. Sanzioni per pratiche aggressive

Art. 25 del Codice del Consumo:

Minacce di azioni legali per debiti non dovuti configurano pratiche aggressive, punibili dall’AGCOM o dal Ministero delle Imprese.

Base normativa giornalistica:

Art. 21 Costituzione: Libertà di manifestazione del pensiero.

Art. 51 c.p.: Scriminante del diritto di cronaca.

L. 69/1963 (Ordinamento della professione giornalistica): Dovere di verità sostanziale e lealtà.

Codice Deontologico dei Giornalisti: Principi di essenzialità, pertinenza e rispetto della privacy.

Nota

Scriviamo come giornalisti nella funzione del diritto di cronaca.