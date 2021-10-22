jet Honda mira a volare senza sosta da due destinazioni differenti

Reading Time: 1 minute read

Honda Aircraft Company proposed the HondaJet 2600 Concept to meet the needs di the next era di aviation.

Through the development di pioneering aviation technology, the HondaJet 2600 can fly nonstop transcontinental flights across the United States, con una velocità massima di crociera di 450 nodi e soffitto massimo di 47.000 piedi.

La cabina offre sistemazioni rilassanti con ampio spazio per i bagagli per lunghi viaggi, il tutto ottenendo un’efficienza del carburante senza pari.

The HondaJet 2600 Concept has a spacious cabin suited for long range travel, with seating for up to 11 occupants. It features generous legroom, the tallest cabin height, and a class-leading cabin altitude di 6,363 ft.

Make the aircraft yours, with a modular and highly customizable cabin designed for multiple customer use cases.

Explore multiple configurations that characterize your way di travel, including a dual club, executive, and divan, all ergonomically designed for each specific purpose.

Source : Honda Jet

[Motori – Trasporti Civili]