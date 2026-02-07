Kala-azar disease, also known as visceral leishmaniasis, is rapidly increasing in Kenya, with a jump from 1,575 cases in 2024 to 3,577 cases in 2025, according to the Ministry of Health.

The disease, transmitted by mosquitoes of the Phlebotomus genus, is particularly lethal, with a 95% mortality rate if untreated, causing fever, weight loss, and enlargement of the liver and spleen.

Mandera, in the northeastern region of the country, is a high-risk area, where quarry workers have suffered an outbreak, with at least two deaths recorded.

The disease is spreading to previously unaffected areas, driven by climate change, prolonged drought, and the expansion of human settlements.

Diagnosis and treatment are limited: Kenya has only three facilities capable of managing the disease, and tests are often flawed, as in the case of Harada Hussein Abdirahman, a 60-year-old woman who was misdiagnosed with malaria and dengue for almost a year.

Treatment requires up to 30 days of daily injections, often with blood transfusions, and can cost up to 100,000 Kenyan shillings (about $775), not including medication.

The deteriorating health is exacerbated by malnutrition and weakened immunity, especially among the poorest populations. Cases are expected to increase further with the arrival of the rains.

A regional plan for the elimination of the disease by 2030 was adopted in 2023 by six African countries, but a lack of facilities, trained personnel, and resources is hampering efforts.

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