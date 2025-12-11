MINAP (Milan Neutral Access Point) is a distributed, free-of-charge Internet Exchange Point (IXP) established in 2008, located in the Via Caldera 21 campus in Milan, Italy.

Its primary goal is to provide no-cost Ethernet ports on a physically diverse peering fabric while maintaining technical excellence.

MINAP offers free ports ranging from 1 Gbps to 400 Gbps, with 400 Gbps ports available in the Mynet POP and 100 Gbps ports available across all Points of Presence (POPs), including the Seeweb data center.

Members gain access to a members portal and support from the MINAP Network Operations Center (NOC).

The IXP operates with multiple Points of Presence (POPs) within the Via Caldera campus, including locations at Seeweb, CDLAN, IRIDEOS