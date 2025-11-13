Paolo Borsellino was never interviewed on the “Samarcanda” program on May 23, 1991, as some media outlets erroneously attributed, and there is no documented evidence that he ever publicly expressed a position against the separation of careers.

Quotes attributed to him, such as the one about the separation of careers as “a Trojan horse to disarticulate the unitary force of judicial action,” have been identified as apocryphal.

His actual thinking was more complex and was not limited to a dogmatic stance against the reform; in particular, Borsellino had criticized the application of the 1989 Vassalli Code, not the separation of careers itself.