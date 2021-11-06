Russia, Un Giornale olandese afferma espulsione suo corrispondente

Reading Time: 1 minute read

A Dutch newspaper says Russian authorities expelled its correspondent who has lived in the country since 2015 —

the second such decision against a Western journalist in months.

De Volkskrant daily said in its report on November 3 that correspondent Tom Vennink’s residence permit in Russia had been canceled two days earlier due to what authorities called “two administrative violations.”

According to the newspaper, Vennink was informed that he was barred from entering Russia until January 2025 and ordered to leave the country in three days.

Source RFE/RL Journalists in Trouble