A Firenze, nel cuore di un condominio già noto per una gestione opaca, si sta consumando una vicenda che solleva gravi dubbi su conflitti d’interessi, trasparenza e rispetto delle norme.

Il fulcro è la relazione tra due ditte: la ditta X, fondata e gestita da un unico tecnico, e la ditta Y, che ne avrebbe inglobato l’attività. Ma i conti non tornano.

Nonostante l’amministratore affermi che la ditta X è stata inglobata da Y, una recente visura camerale smentisce questa fusione.

La ditta X risulta ancora attiva, con la stessa partita IVA e lo stesso unico dipendente, il suo fondatore.

Il suo fatturato nel 2024 è pari a zero, mentre il capitale versato è di 50.000 euro. La situazione è paradossale: come può una ditta “inglobata” esistere ancora legalmente e fiscalmente?

Il sospetto si trasforma in evidenza quando si scopre che il fondatore di X utilizza la carta intestata della ditta Y. Questa pratica, se non supportata da un rapporto di subappalto formale e dichiarato, è altamente irregolare.

Per legge, un subappalto deve essere autorizzato e comunicato, con una specifica dichiarazione su carta intestata della ditta appaltatrice.

L’uso improprio della carta intestata di Y da parte del titolare di X suggerisce un tentativo di presentare due entità distinte come un’unica operazione, eludendo trasparenza e controlli.

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In Florence, in the heart of a condominium already known for shady management, a case is unfolding that raises serious questions about conflicts of interest, transparency, and compliance with regulations.

The crux is the relationship between two companies: Company X, founded and managed by a single technician, and Company Y, which is said to have absorbed its business. But the numbers don’t add up.

Despite the administrator’s claims that Company X was absorbed by Company Y, a recent Chamber of Commerce registration document denies this merger.

Company X is still active, with the same VAT number and the same sole employee, its founder.

Its 2024 turnover is zero, while its paid-up capital is €50,000. The situation is paradoxical: how can a “absorbed” company still exist legally and fiscally?

Suspicion turns into evidence when it is discovered that the founder of X is using the letterhead of company Y. This practice, if not supported by a formal and declared subcontracting relationship, is highly irregular.

By law, a subcontract must be authorized and disclosed, with a specific statement on the subcontractor’s letterhead.

The improper use of Y’s letterhead by the owner of X suggests an attempt to present two separate entities as a single operation, circumventing transparency and oversight.