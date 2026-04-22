Firenze, April 22, 2026 – The Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for 20% of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), has returned to the center of a geopolitical crisis. With Iran threatening to close it, the world is asking: are there alternatives? The answer is a clear no. There are no immediate solutions, and long-term ones are costly, slow to implement, and politically fragile.

The illusion of emergency routes

The only current escape route is a detour via the Cape of Good Hope. This choice lengthens travel times by 10-15 days and doubles transport costs. According to 2024 data, shipments around Africa had already increased by 47%, to 8.7 million barrels per day. Today, with Hormuz at risk, the phenomenon is repeating itself, directly impacting energy prices and global supply chains.

Oil Pipelines: Insufficient Capacity and Vulnerability

Some Gulf countries have invested in pipelines to bypass the Strait:

Saudi Arabia has the Petroline (7 million barrels/day) to the Red Sea.

The United Arab Emirates has the Habshan-Fujairah pipeline (1.8 million barrels/day).

Together, these pipelines can handle 8.8 million barrels/day, less than half of pre-crisis traffic. And they are sensitive targets: repeated drone attacks have demonstrated their vulnerability. The Dolphin pipeline to Oman and the Emirates has a negligible capacity (20.5 billion cubic meters) compared to seaborne exports.

The Inseparable Gas Issue

The most serious problem concerns LNG. Ninety-three percent of Qatari gas and 96% of Emirati gas transited through Hormuz. There are no pipelines for liquefied gas, and LNG carriers cannot be diverted via the Cape of Good Hope without unsustainable costs. The suspension of production at Ras Laffan (Qatar) due to drone attacks has already caused European prices to soar by 50%. Iran, with its Goreh-Jask pipeline, could bypass the strait, but its capacity (1 million barrels) is minimal and the infrastructure is not fully operational.

Future projects: a distant horizon

Long-term solutions are under discussion, but the timescales are long:

New pipelines: Plans to extend the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to the Persian Gulf or build one to Oman. Estimated timescale: at least 7 years. Cost: $55 billion.

Rehabilitation of the Tapline: The Saudi Arabia-Lebanon pipeline, disused for decades, would require massive investments and unstable political arrangements.

Energy transition: Italy aims to become a hub between Europe and Africa, with projects such as the Elmed submarine cable with Tunisia and the tripartite agreement with Albania and the Emirates for green energy. But these projects, even if operational in three years, only meet part of the demand.

The reality: dependence and blackmail

Currently, there are no real alternatives to Hormuz. The world’s dependence on the Strait is total, and this is Iran’s real weapon. Geopolitical tensions not only increase costs but also make even the few emergency routes vulnerable. Diplomacy is the only way to avoid a global energy crisis, but the window for action is rapidly closing.

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