Destinus has signed a binding agreement to acquire the Swiss artificial intelligence company Daedalean for CHF 180 million (approximately USD 223 million) in a combined cash-and-stock transaction.

The acquisition, which is expected to close by the end of 2025, aims to significantly enhance Destinus’s capabilities in autonomous flight systems for both civil and defense unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Daedalean, founded in 2016, specializes in certifiable AI software for aviation, including AI-assisted piloting, environmental awareness, and navigation in GPS-denied environments.

The deal brings over 150 Daedalean employees, including 13 PhDs with expertise in AI, machine learning, and avionics, into the Destinus organization.

This strategic move strengthens Destinus’s technological position by integrating world-class AI expertise and accelerating the development of intelligent UAV systems.

Informazioni sull'autore Redazione PowerDefence Contributor [Difesa Militare / Aeronautica / Nautica / Terra / Trasporti] Visualizza tutti gli articoli