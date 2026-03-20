Performance and Infrastructure

SiteGround stands out for its optimized infrastructure:

NVMe SSD drives and NGINX servers with three-level caching (SuperCacher).

Native support for HTTP/2, PHP 7+, and Redis/Memcached.

Uptime of 99.99%, among the highest in the industry.

Datacenter in Milan (Google Cloud), with integrated global CDN.

Aruba offers an Italian solution with:

SSD drives, Apache 2.4, and HTTP/2 support.

Proprietary caching system (HiSpeed ​​Cache).

Physical servers in Arezzo, advantageous for Italian users.

Uptime not explicitly guaranteed, with variable performance due to server overcrowding.

Playnet has a weaker technical profile:

Offers with only 20 MB of monthly traffic, limited space.

No mention of advanced caching or WordPress-specific optimizations.

Performance not documented in independent tests.

Interface and Management

SiteGround: Uses cPanel, a standard, intuitive, and feature-rich control panel. It includes staging tools, daily backups, and automatic WordPress optimization.

Aruba: Proprietary interface, less flexible than cPanel, but sufficient for basic management.

Playnet: Interface not fully documented, with limitations reported in reviews.

Technical Support

SiteGround: 24/7 support, response in under 5 minutes via chat, phone, and tickets. Available in Italian from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM.

Aruba: Longer response times (up to hours), especially on weekends. Support is in Italian, but less responsive.

Playnet: Support is not well documented, with slowness reported in forums and reviews.

Pricing and Value

Playnet: €45 + VAT/year (~€54.90) per domain + basic hosting with low traffic.

Aruba: €29.99 + VAT/year for the Advanced plan, with more resources and certified email (PEC) included.

SiteGround: from €23.88/year (Startup plan), with superior performance and premium support.

Conclusion

Playnet is neither technically nor economically competitive.

SiteGround offers the best value for money, ideal for those seeking speed and reliability.

Aruba remains a valid choice for those who prefer an Italian provider with a local data center, but with limitations in terms of scalability and support.

For professional projects or those with growing traffic, SiteGround or similar providers are superior choices.

About the Author Reporters GeoPolitical Contributor [Geopolitical & Analysis Risk] - Note: This research is for journalistic purposes only. It does not constitute financial/legal advice or a certified audit. Always consult with certified professionals. View All Posts