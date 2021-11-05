CULTURARTE

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao will be presenting Sharon Lockhart

By Redazione Culturarte / 5 Novembre 2021

Reading Time: 1 minute read

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao will be presenting Sharon Lockhart. Rotation Notation, the third and last exhibition of 2021 in the Film & Video Gallery, a Museum space devoted to showing fundamental works of video and moving image art, and sound and video installations.

This exhibition shows a video installation and photographs by Sharon Lockhart (b. 1964, Norwood, USA) based on her encounter with the works of Israeli choreographer Noa Eshkol (b. 1924, Degania Bet kibbutz–d. 2007, Holon, Israel) soon after Eshkol died.

Lockhart’s discovery of Eshkol’s works led her to further her formal exploration of human motion and expand the collaborative dimension of her work through her engagement with the choreographer’s manifold and largely communally-enacted practice.

The works of Lockhart pay particular attention to human activity and its modes of organization, be it social or solitary.

Source: Guggenheim Museum Bilbao
Marketing and Communications Department

…………

Photo Cover. From left to right:
Juan Ignacio Vidarte, Director General of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao; Sharon Lockhart, artist; and Manuel Cirauqui, curator.
©FMGB, Guggenheim Bilbao Museoa, Bilbao 2021

Condividi nei social
Tags: , ,

PMCOMUNICAZIONE

Il PMComunicazione è un supplemento alla Emmegi la cui testata giornalistica ha iniziato nel 1986 su carta, poi registrata in tribunale nel 1990; mentre su Internet esistente dal 1994, ma dal 1996 è un’Agenzia di Stampa Internazionale. Reg. trib. Fi nr. 4592 del 12/6/96. Il logo/marchio di PMComunicazione è  coperto dal diritto d’autore.

L’Editore EMMEGI, per questo sito web e altri gestiti, si esula da qualsiasi ed ogni controversia che possa derivare dalla pubblicazione dei contenuti (testi, immagini, foto, ecc.), inesattezze e omissioni. Per ogni e qualsiasi controversia inerente ai contenuti di questo sito web fa fede il Foro di Firenze. Per contatti redazionali, emmegipress[@]#gmail.com

[ARCHIVIO NOTIZE PUBBLICATE]

Sei un giornalista?

Iscriviti nella pagina del social Facebook, per dialogare con oltre 1500 colleghi italiani. Se, invece, sei iscritto a Linkedin, aderisci al: Reporters Freelance.