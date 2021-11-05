Reading Time: 1 minute read

The Guggenheim Museum Bilbao will be presenting Sharon Lockhart. Rotation Notation, the third and last exhibition of 2021 in the Film & Video Gallery, a Museum space devoted to showing fundamental works of video and moving image art, and sound and video installations.

This exhibition shows a video installation and photographs by Sharon Lockhart (b. 1964, Norwood, USA) based on her encounter with the works of Israeli choreographer Noa Eshkol (b. 1924, Degania Bet kibbutz–d. 2007, Holon, Israel) soon after Eshkol died.

Lockhart’s discovery of Eshkol’s works led her to further her formal exploration of human motion and expand the collaborative dimension of her work through her engagement with the choreographer’s manifold and largely communally-enacted practice.

The works of Lockhart pay particular attention to human activity and its modes of organization, be it social or solitary.

