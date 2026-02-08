The Dalai Lama’s Office has categorically stated that the Tibetan spiritual leader has never met Jeffrey Epstein, nor has he authorized any meeting or interaction with him by third parties.

This assertion was made public in an official statement published on February 8, 2026, in response to media rumors, particularly from Chinese sources, linking the Dalai Lama to the so-called “Epstein files.”

The Dalai Lama’s name has appeared more than 150 times in documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice, but no document indicates an actual meeting between him and Epstein.

The citations primarily concern emails in which a sender (name withheld) expressed a desire to meet the Dalai Lama at an event, without confirming that the meeting actually occurred.

The Dalai Lama, who has lived in exile in Dharamsala since 1959, has been described as a figure of peace and simplicity, calling himself “just a simple monk.”

His statements emphasize that he has no connection to Epstein, a financier convicted of child pornography and human trafficking who committed suicide in prison in 2019.

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