The United States has approved a $346 million arms sale to Niger, including free-fall bombs, precision-guided missile systems, and rockets, aimed at strengthening a strategic partner in West Africa and supporting the fight against terrorism.

This cooperation is part of a broader military collaboration that includes the Operation Enduring Freedom – Trans Sahara (OEF-TS) program, active since 2007, which provides training and support to Nigerian counterterrorism forces.

However, despite the commitment to supplies and training, Niger’s counterterrorism strategy is limited by a predominantly military response, lacking an effective policy of negotiation and mediation.

Furthermore, reliance on US supplies of weapons and technology creates a structure of dependency that could undermine the country’s strategic sovereignty.

Cooperation also extends to intelligence and surveillance, with the aim of countering terrorism and illegal trafficking.

However, internal dynamics, such as corruption and the lack of institutional reform, continue to hinder a lasting solution to the conflict.

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