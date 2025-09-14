On the night of September 12, 2025, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) launched a drone strike against Primorsk, Russia’s main oil terminal on the Baltic Sea, causing fires on a ship and a pumping station at the port.

The attack led to the temporary suspension of oil exports, with potential losses for Moscow of up to $41 million per day.

The governor of the Leningrad region, Alexander Drozdenko, confirmed that the fires were extinguished and there were no casualties.

Attack on Primorsk: The strike was conducted by the SBU and hit the port of Primorsk, a strategic hub for the Russian “shadow fleet” used to evade international sanctions.

Approximately 60 million tons of oil transit the port annually, generating $15 billion in revenue for Russia.

Russian Defense: The Russian Defense Ministry declared it had shot down 28 drones in the Leningrad region during the attack.

Some sources indicate a higher number of drones launched, up to 221, but Russia intercepted more than half.

Impact and consequences: The attack disrupted oil export operations from the port, potentially resulting in significant economic losses for Russia.

The event also triggered discussions among NATO allies about establishing an “air buffer zone” or a sort of no-fly zone on the border with Ukraine to prevent future air strikes.