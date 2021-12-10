UNITED KINGDOM, BUGATTI EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NEW MANCHESTER SHOWROOM

Reading Time: 2 minutes read

[Press Releases] – The historic city of Manchester – England’s second-largest – is the country’s northern hub of innovation, art, and music, renowned for its architecture and diverse population. It has long been a melting pot of excellence; birthplace of Alan Turing and Emmeline Pankhurst, and home to two of the world’s most famous football clubs. Now it has welcomed Bugatti as the French luxury marque establishes a new physical presence in the region.

Bugatti’s Manchester showroom and customer service workshop captures the magical essence of Molsheim, France – the brand’s home for over a century – to create a unique experience for customers and guests to enjoy. As the first UK showroom to display Bugatti’s new corporate identity, and only the second in Europe, the new Manchester showroom and is the latest evolution in Bugatti’s quest for perfection, not just in engineering and design but in service and experience, too.

Jon Crossley, Bugatti Manchester (Sytner Group) Managing Director, said: “Our team based here in the heart of Cheshire is delighted to be associated with one of the most iconic and exclusive brands in the world. We have already built up a great relationship with our new colleagues at Bugatti Automobiles in Molsheim.”

Guy Caquelin, Regional Director Europe, said: “The UK has historically been one of the strongest markets for Bugatti. The exclusivity of our partner network and the high standards that we set for everyone at Bugatti, require us to select the right partners if we want to expand in a country like the UK. With the Sytner Group we were able to do this with establishing a magnificent presence in Manchester.”

The Chiron Super Sport1, the world’s fastest and most luxurious Grand Tourisme is designed for longitudinal dynamics and the maximum bandwidth within the “Bugatti Spectrum of Performance”.

Instantly distinguishable by its “longtail” bodywork, the Chiron Super Sport lives and breathes aerodynamic performance and efficiency. State-of-the-art engineering and development resulted in the car’s bodywork being extended approximately 25 cm for optimal airflow over the rear section, significantly reducing drag and enabling ground-breaking speeds. With a redesigned version of the iconic W16 engine, the Chiron Super Sport produces 1,600 PS, with a top speed of 440 km/h, making it the fastest production vehicle Bugatti has ever made.

Bugatti Manchester joins Bugatti London – operated by the H.R. Owen Group – in representing the brand in the UK. Both dealer groups are globally renowned for their dedication to customer service and their innovations in the sales and ownership experience, providing an incomparable journey befitting of the Bugatti name.

Source : Bugatti Official Press Office

