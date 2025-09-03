The story of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plane, accused of being subject to GPS interference attributed to Russia during a flight to Plovdiv, Bulgaria, on August 31, 2025, is the subject of intense controversy and denials.

While sources such as the Financial Times and the European Commission have reported electronic interference that forced the crew to land manually with the aid of paper maps, platforms such as Flightradar24 and expert Stephen Bryen have refuted the official version, highlighting that the plane’s transponder data showed good GPS signal quality throughout the flight and that the plane took only 1 hour and 57 minutes, not the one-hour wait as reported.

The expert also emphasized that modern commercial aircraft do not rely solely on GPS thanks to inertial navigation systems and air traffic control, making GPS signal interference ineffective in preventing a safe landing.

The Kremlin and Bulgarian authorities have rejected accusations of Russian interference, with the Bulgarian Interior Minister categorically declaring that it was not a cyberattack.

Miscellaneous

Dassault Falcon 900LX, a private jet capable of covering intercontinental distances. The aircraft, registered OO-GPE, was flying from Warsaw to Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

In addition to GPS, a modern jet uses an inertial navigation system (IRS) and a flight management system (FMS) for navigation. The IRS is an autonomous system that calculates the aircraft’s position using accelerometers and gyroscopes, starting from the coordinates entered at the beginning of the flight while the aircraft is still on the ground.

This system requires no external input and operates independently of satellite signals. The FMS, known as the “brain of navigation,” receives information from the GPS and IRS, plans the route, manages the autopilot, and calculates parameters such as fuel consumption and time of arrival.

Additionally, aircraft can also use ground-based radio navigation aids, especially during the approach and landing phases, although these are less used during cruise thanks to satellite and inertial navigation.

Aereo Von Der Leyen Interferenze notizia vera o falsa?

La vicenda dell’aereo della presidente della Commissione europea Ursula von der Leyen, accusato di essere stato oggetto di interferenze GPS attribuite alla Russia durante un volo verso Plovdiv, in Bulgaria, il 31 agosto 2025, è oggetto di forti controversie e smentite.

Mentre fonti come il Financial Times e la Commissione europea hanno riferito di un’interferenza elettronica che avrebbe costretto l’equipaggio a un atterraggio manuale con l’ausilio di mappe cartacee, piattaforme come Flightradar24 e l’esperto Stephen Bryen hanno smentito la versione ufficiale, evidenziando che i dati del transponder dell’aereo hanno mostrato una buona qualità del segnale GPS per tutta la durata del volo e che l’aereo ha impiegato solo 1 ora e 57 minuti, non un’ora di attesa come riportato.

L’esperto ha inoltre sottolineato che i moderni aerei commerciali non dipendono esclusivamente dal GPS grazie a sistemi di navigazione inerziale e controlli del traffico aereo, rendendo l’interferenza di un segnale GPS inefficace per ostacolare un atterraggio sicuro.

Il Cremlino e le autorità bulgare hanno respinto le accuse di interferenza russa, con il ministro dell’Interno bulgaro che ha dichiarato categoricamente che non si trattava di un attacco informatico.

Note varie

Dassault Falcon 900LX, un jet privato in grado di coprire distanze intercontinentali. Il velivolo, con registrazione OO-GPE, era in volo da Varsavia a Plovdiv in Bulgaria.

Oltre al GPS, un jet moderno utilizza un sistema di navigazione inerziale (IRS) e un Flight Management System (FMS) per orientarsi. L’IRS è un sistema autonomo che calcola la posizione dell’aeromobile utilizzando accelerometri e giroscopi, partendo dalle coordinate inserite all’inizio del volo quando l’aereo è ancora a terra.

Questo sistema non richiede input esterni e funziona indipendentemente dai segnali satellitari. Il FMS, definito come il “cervello della navigazione”, riceve le informazioni dal GPS e dall’IRS, pianifica la rotta, gestisce l’autopilota e calcola parametri come il consumo di carburante e il tempo di arrivo.

Inoltre, gli aerei possono anche utilizzare radioaiuti terrestri, specialmente durante le fasi di avvicinamento e atterraggio, anche se questi sono meno utilizzati in crociera grazie alla navigazione satellitare e inerziale.