Bugatti Director of Design, Achim Anscheidt has retired from his role, bringing an end to 19 years of his personal oversight of the stylistic evolution of the Bugatti brand. Anscheidt will remain a senior advisor to Bugatti Rimac CEO, Mate Rimac, as the brand prepares to unveil the new hybridized Chiron successor. Achim’s long-standing deputy, Frank Heyl, becomes the new Bugatti Director of Design.

