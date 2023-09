TOPSHOT - Syrian civilians and rescuers gather at site of government forces air strikes in the rebel held neighbourhood of Al-Shaar in Aleppo on September 27, 2016. Syria's army took control of a rebel-held district in central Aleppo, after days of heavy air strikes that have killed dozens and sparked allegations of war crimes. / AFP / KARAM AL-MASRI (Photo credit should read KARAM AL-MASRI/AFP/Getty Images)